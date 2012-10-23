Oct 23 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corporation in the first nine months of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item (*)Jan-Sept 12 Jan-Sept 11

Revenues 385,187 238,182

Gross profit 10,281 57,023

Net profit 6,162 49,142

(*) The results are of the parent company only.

Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm ended down 4.44 percent to 4,300 dong (20.6 U.S. cents) each on Tuesday. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Duy Vu)