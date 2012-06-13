* Vietnam to put development of 20 blocks on table-Nikkei
* To seek investments for projects worth $24.8 bln-report
* Vietnam to hold briefing for Japan in July-report
(Adds details)
TOKYO, June 13 Vietnam's state oil and gas group
Petrovietnam plans to invite Japanese firms to join it in the
joint development of about 20 oil and gas blocks in the South
China Sea, the Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday.
Petrovietnam will hold a briefing session for Japanese firms
in early July, the unsourced report said. Japanese firms will
also be given a chance to invest in infrastructure projects,
including oil refineries and coal-fired power plants, totalling
$24.8 billion, it said.
State-owned Petrovietnam held a similar briefing in Tokyo in
June 2010, inviting Japanese investments in 28 Vietnamese
projects in downstream oil, power plants, finance and real
estate, totalling $23.8 billion.
An official with the Japan External Trade Organisation
(JETRO), which helped organise the 2010 briefing, said no new
briefing had been planned as yet.
A number of Japanese firms have been involved in energy
projects in Vietnam, including JX Holdings and Idemitsu
Kosan Co in the upstream sector.
Japan's JX Nippon Oil and Energy, a unit of JX Holdings, has
been also considering teaming up with Petrovietnam for the
expansion plan of Vietnam's Dung Quat oil refinery.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)