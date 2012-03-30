HANOI, March 30 Vietnam will receive loans worth
a combined $1.6 billion from Japan to fund eight projects to
develop its infrastructure and technology, the Finance Ministry
said on Friday.
The loan agreements, signed by the ministry and the Japan
International Cooperation Agency on Friday, brought Japan's fund
commitment to Vietnam to around $21 billion, the ministry said
in a statement.
The loans will fund Vietnam's development of Hoa Lac science
and technology city and infrastructure projects including the
expansion of Hanoi-based Noi Bai airport, National Road 3, Ho
Chi Minh City railway, the statement said.
Japan is now Vietnam's largest international donor, the
ministry said.
(Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau)