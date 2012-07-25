UPDATE 4-Glencore ready for deals and dividends after profit boost
* Results ahead of consensus, shares up 2 pct (Writes through, adds shareholder comment, closing share price, related content link)
July 25 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of food producer Kinh Do Corporation in the first half of 2012:
Unit: million dong
Item *H1 2012 H1 2011
Revenues 792,017 847,349
Gross profit 302,567 11,037
Net profit 278,502 1,035
NOTE: * Results are unaudited, from the parent firm only.
KDC shares were down 2.8 percent at 38,800 dong each at 0430 GMT on Wednesday. ($1=20,860 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)
* Results ahead of consensus, shares up 2 pct (Writes through, adds shareholder comment, closing share price, related content link)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba/MUMBAI, Feb 23 Canadian exporters are slowing sales of peas and lentils to India, threatening C$1.1 billion ($762.95 million) in annual trade of the food staples, over risk that New Delhi may reject shipments under its tougher approach to pest control.
ARLINGTON, Va., Feb 23 Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, whom U.S. President Donald Trump has tipped to become ambassador to China, said on Thursday that he would work to open that market to U.S. beef exports when he begins his term.