* Realty Income to redeem all outstanding shares of 6.625 pct class F preferred stock
SEOUL, March 22 South Korean utility firm Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) and Japanese trading company Marubeni Corp have won a $2.3 billion contract to build and operate a coal-fired power plant in Vietnam, KEPCO said on Friday.
The venture plans to secure financing from Korea Eximbank and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, and contract the plant construction to Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction.
KEPCO expects $15 billion of revenue over 25 years from the project after the plant starts working in 2018. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
WELLINGTON, March 8 The New Zealand stock exchange did not open as scheduled on Wednesday at 10 a.m. (2100 GMT Tuesday), due to an issue at the exchange.
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, March 7 The Brazilian government is selling $1 billion in a reopening of existing 10-year debt on Tuesday at a yield below initial guidance, signaling growing investor optimism on the outlook for Latin America's largest economy.