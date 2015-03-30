HANOI, March 30 Vietnam's central bank said on Monday it would allow Sacombank to expand operations at its branch in Laos, so it can offer full banking services.

Sacombank, Vietnam's six-largest partly private lender by assets, must expand the branch's operations by March 26, 2017, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement.

The Laos bank would have a registered capital of $39 million. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)