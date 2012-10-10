UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HANOI Oct 10 BIDV, Vietnam's largest partly private bank by assets, has secured a licence to list shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, market regulators said on Wednesday.
The Hanoi-based bank, also known as the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, will list all 2.3 billion shares on the exchange, representing its registered capital of 23.01 trillion dong ($1.1 billion), the exchange said in a statement. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Ron Popeski)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts