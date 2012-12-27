HANOI Dec 27 Vietnam posted credit growth of 7 percent in 2012, a state-run newspaper said on Thursday.

Lending in the Vietnamese dong increased by 8.92 percent from the end of last year while loans in foreign exchanges fell 3.51 percent, the Vietnam Economic Times said in an online report, quoting the central bank data (vneconomy.vn)

Money supply growth is estimated at 20 percent from last year, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)