HANOI, March 22 Vietnam's central bank asked lenders on Thursday to bring down lending rates following cuts in major interest rates as the government aims to ease the burden on businesses.

The State Bank of Vietnam has required state-run Agribank and four partly private lenders in which the government holds majority stakes, including Vietcombank, VietinBank , BIDV, Mekong Housing Bank, to comply with the policy, it said in a statement.

Vietnam cut key rates on dong loans and deposits this month, reducing the refinance rate to 14 percent from 15 percent, and trimming the discount rate to 12 percent from 13 percent.

The central bank has also lowered the reverse repurchase rate in open market operations to 13 percent from 14 percent.

Businesses have been complaining about high lending rates, which range from 16 percent to more than 20 percent.

About 40 percent of the country's small and medium-sized enterprises went bankrupt last year, the Saigon Times has quoted Cao Sy Kiem, chairman of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, as saying.

Banks now have ample funds but they can not increase lending because of the reluctance of businesses to take loans, bankers said.

Loans in Vietnam's banking system slipped 2.5 percent from the end of last year as of Feb. 20, according to central bank data.

The central bank has been issuing bills on a daily basis since March 15 to drain cash from the banking system.

(Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Robert Birsel)