HANOI Jan 4 Toxic loans in Vietnam accounted for 2.46 percent of total borrowings at financial institutions as of Nov. 30 last year, the country's central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian nation has targeted to keep the 2016 bad debt ratio under 3 percent. Data for full-year 2016 are not yet available. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)