UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 8 The following are excerpts from the 2012 consolidated earnings results of Masan Group, one of Vietnam's leading food makers:
Unit: million dong
Item * 2012 2011
Revenues 10,575,250 7,239,003
Gross profit 2,543,116 2,868,572
Net profit 2,017,567 2,496,008
* Results are not audited.
Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based company stood unchanged at 116,000 dong ($5.58) each on 0214 GMT. ($1=20,800 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources