July 25 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Military Bank) in the first half of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item *H1 2012 H1 2011

Total assets 149,326,380 134,699,548

Gross profit 1,838,296 1,454,760

Net profit 1,391,083 1,095,553

NOTE: * Results are unaudited, from the parent bank only.

Shares of the Hanoi-based bank were flat at 13,800 dong each at 0319 GMT on Wednesday. ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)