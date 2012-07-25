BRIEF-Dupont fabros technology announces “at-the-market” offering program
* Offering up to an aggregate of $200 million of company's shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 25 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Military Bank) in the first half of 2012:
Unit: million dong
Item *H1 2012 H1 2011
Total assets 149,326,380 134,699,548
Gross profit 1,838,296 1,454,760
Net profit 1,391,083 1,095,553
NOTE: * Results are unaudited, from the parent bank only.
Shares of the Hanoi-based bank were flat at 13,800 dong each at 0319 GMT on Wednesday. ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)
