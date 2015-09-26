HANOI, Sept 26 Vietnam will trim its state-run
media and publishing sector, with the loss of about 10,000 jobs
and some widely circulated newspapers, as the ruling Communist
Party tightens its control over the booming industry, a report
said on Saturday.
The number of publications in Vietnam has more than doubled
to around 1,100 in the past 15 years. "Commercialisation" of the
media has been rising, "affecting negatively public opinions", a
Defence Ministry-run newspaper said on Saturday.
The Information and Communications Ministry detailed a
project on Friday to restructure Vietnam's media, under which
4,000 licensed journalists and 6,000 employees could lose their
jobs, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported.
The government approved the plan in June.
It was not clear how many publications, including print and
online versions of newspapers and magazines, would remain.
Vietnam would not allow commercialisation or privatisation
of the media, thereby helping to improve its quality and ability
to inform the public, Information and Communications Minister
Nguyen Bac Son was quoted as saying at Friday's meeting.
Communist-run Vietnam, like China, keeps tight control over
its media, with most of its editors-in-chief party members and
their appointments approved by the party.
However, the development of the Internet and social media
networks have challenged the party's authority in recent years.
Provincial departments and each sector of the economy would
no longer run newspapers, with the Communist Party's regional
chapters to take direct control, the report said.
Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam radio, the official
Vietnam News Agency and three newspapers run by the Communist
Party, the defence and the police ministries would be allowed to
turn themselves into multimedia agencies.
Organisations with newspapers in both print and online
editions would be allowed to keep the online version.
Restructuring would be conducted on a trial basis by the end
of 2016, with the entire process to be completed by 2020.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)