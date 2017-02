HANOI Aug 9 Nestle , the world's biggest food maker, said on Tuesday it was investing $270 million in a factory in southern Vietnam, as it seeks to expand its presence in the world's top robusta coffee-producing nation.

The factory in Dong Nai province, Nestle's fifth in Vietnam, would start production in 2013, making coffee products for local consumption and export, the company said in a statement sent to Reuters. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by David Hulmes)