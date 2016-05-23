WASHINGTON May 23 Senior U.S. lawmakers said on Monday they supported President Barack Obama's lifting of the embargo on sales of lethal arms to Vietnam, but promised to closely examine any proposed sales to ensure they comply with U.S. interests, including human rights.

"Congress will work with the administration to ensure today's more expansive shift in policy aligns with U.S. interests, including the desire for progress on human rights," said Republican Senator Bob Corker, the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, in a statement.

