HANOI May 24 U.S. President Barack Obama is set
to lay out more of his plan for a stronger alliance with Vietnam
on Tuesday, after scrapping an arms ban that was the last big
hurdle between two countries drawn together by concern over
China's military buildup.
The removal of a vestige of the Vietnam War suggests U.S.
worries about Beijing's reclamation of islands in the South
China Sea and deployment of advanced radars and missile
batteries in the disputed region trumped concerns about
Vietnam's human rights record.
Washington had for years said a lifting of the ban would
require concrete steps by Vietnam in allowing freedom of speech,
worship and assembly and releasing political prisoners.
In a joint news conference on Monday with Vietnamese
counterpart Tran Dai Quang, Obama said "modest" human rights
improvements had been made and the decision to end the embargo
was about the changing dynamic in ties and "not based on China".
Obama is to meet civil society representatives on Tuesday,
among them dissidents, who may disagree with his arms ban
decision. Some Vietnamese activists have expressed
disappointment that Obama may have given away leverage with the
communist leadership.
A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
there was evidence engagement had worked in nudging Vietnam to
make concessions, like its "unprecedented" commitment to set up
independent labour unions under a U.S.-inspired Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) trade deal.
In a statement late on Monday, Communist Party chief Nguyen
Phu Trong spoke of the importance of building relations of
mutual respect while "not interfering in each other's internal
affairs".
TRADE PUSH
Obama will give a speech in Hanoi about the development of
relations since normalisation in 1995 and will champion his
signature TPP, which would remove tariffs within a 12-nation
bloc worth a combined $28 trillion of gross domestic product.
Vietnam's manufacturing and export-led economy is seen as
the biggest TPP beneficiary. Annual U.S-Vietnam trade has
swelled from $450 million when ties were normalised to $45
billion last year, and Washington is a big buyer of Vietnam's
televisions, smartphones, clothing and seafood.
The TPP is not a done deal, with opposition expected in
Washington amid concerns about competition and a loss of U.S.
jobs. Obama said he was confident the trade pact would be
approved by legislators and he had not seen a credible argument
that the deal would dent American business.
Obama will on Tuesday fly to Ho Chi Minh City, the country's
commercial hub, which was called Saigon until North Vietnamese
tanks rolled into the city in April 1975 to bring U.S.-backed
South Vietnam under communist rule.
He will meet young entrepreneurs at one of the co-working
spaces that host Vietnam's budget tech startups, which have been
receiving attention from angel investors and Silicon Valley
funds.
Obama spoke of a U.S. intention to work more closely in
defence areas with Vietnam, which is keen to build a deterrent
against China. Vietnam and the United States last year held
coastguard and humanitarian training exercises.
Washington has longstanding defence alliances in the region
with the Philippines, which is also at odds with China, and
Thailand, and organises annual war games with both.
