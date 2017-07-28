FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 days
Vietnam plans to spend over $6 bln for crude oil, fuel storage
#Energy
July 28, 2017 / 4:35 AM / in 2 days

Vietnam plans to spend over $6 bln for crude oil, fuel storage

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    By My Pham and Florence Tan
    HANOI/SINGAPORE, July 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam plans to spend more than $6 billion to build a
strategic petroleum reserve and to expand commercial storage for crude oil and oil products by
2025, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.
    The Southeast Asian country joins nations such as China and India in establishing an oil
buffer to enhance its energy security as crude imports have jumped while domestic production is
on the decline.
    Under the plan, Vietnam plans by 2020 to build strategic petroleum reserves of up to 2.2
million cubic metres of crude oil, or about 13.8 million barrels, equivalent to six days of
imports. Strategic oil product reserves by 2020 would total 1.8 million cubic metres, or about
11.3 million barrels, equal to 14 days of fuel imports. 
    Following the approval, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, PetroVietnam and Petrolimex are
expected to submit feasibility studies for the projects by September, said a source with
knowledge of the matter.
    Vietnam's prime minister earlier this month approved a plan to build crude and petroleum
stocks of at least 90 days worth of net imports by 2020.
    However, the projects are likely to take longer than expected to materialise given the track
record of refinery construction in Vietnam and the big funding requirements for storage
projects, said Sri Paravaikkarasu, Head of East of Suez Research at energy consultancy FGE.
    "Ninety days is a big target even for big countries like China and India which rely heavily
on imports," she said.
    The following table outlines Vietnam's strategic and commercial oil storage plans: 
    
                                       National reserves
  Timeline                       2017-2025                                2025-2035
    Type      Crude oil reserves      Oil products reserves     Crude oil       Oil products
                                                                reserves        reserves
   Volume     6 days of net import    14 days of net import        25-30 days of net import
              1-1.7 mln tonnes         Min 1.2-1.4 mln tonnes                   
              (equivalent 1.4-2.2     (equivalent 1.5-1.8 mln                   
              mln cubic metres)       cubic metres)                             
  Location    locate storage system   continue hiring                            
              near or next to oil     storehouses at petroleum                  
              refineries              depots in areas across                    
                                      the country                               
              Dung Quat storehouse    Quang Ninh, Hai Phong,                    
              (Quang Ngai province),  Hanoi, Nghe An, Ha Tinh,                  
              Nghi Son storehouse     Da Nang, Binh Dinh,                       
              (Thanh Hoa province),   Khanh Hoa, Ho Chi Minh                    
              Long Son storehouse     city, Vung Tau, Dong                      
              (Vung Tau)              Nai, Can Tho, Hau Giang,                  
                                      Dong Thap, Can Tho                        
 Investment                     $3.7 billion                                     
   figure                                                                       
                                      Commercial storage
  Timeline    2017-2020               2020-2025                 2025-2030       2030-2035
    Type      Petroleum; Expand 30 oil and petroleum storages and build 53 new storages across
                                                the country
   Volume                  35 days of net import                 
                                                                 
              By 2020: min 1.6 mln    By 2025: min 2 mln        2.5 mln tonnes  3 mln tonnes
              tonnes (equivalent to   tonnes (35 days of net    (32 days of     (31-32 days of
              37 days of net import)  import)                   net import)     net import)
  Location    2.3 mln cubic metres    1.7 mln cubic metres                       
              capacity across the     capacity across the                       
              country                 country                                   
 Investment                      $3.16 bln                                       
   figure                                                                       
 
 (Reporting by My Pham in HANOI and Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)

