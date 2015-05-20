(Recasts to add imports tariff cut from ministries)
By Mai Nguyen
HANOI May 20 Vietnam raised retail petrol
prices on Wednesday to match global oil prices but cut import
tariffs on some oil products in an effort to trim prices and
support businesses, its trade and finance trade ministries said.
Import duty on diesel was cut to 10 percent from the 12
percent set on May 4, while tax on kerosene fell 7 percentage
points to 13 percent and fuel oil tariff is down to 10 percent
from 13 percent previously.
The cut is designed to limit petrol price rises, help
businesses and limit smuggling from neighbouring countries,
including China, Laos and Cambodia, the two ministries said in a
joint statement.
Top fuel distributor Petrolimex at the same time raised its
retail petrol prices by more than 6 percent to as high as 20,830
dong ($0.96) per litre, while keeping oil products unchanged,
Petrolimex said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.
The new retail prices, the third increase this year, in
effect from Wednesday night, were in line with the latest global
prices of oil products.
Vietnam's annual inflation rate in April quickened to 0.99
percent, the highest since December 2014.
($1=21,790 dong)
