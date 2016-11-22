HANOI Nov 22 Vietnam's National Assembly voted
on Tuesday to scrap plans to build two multi-billion-dollar
nuclear power plants with Russia and Japan, parliament delegates
said, after government officials cited lower demand forecasts,
rising costs and safety concerns.
The parliament vote was taken in a closed session after
delegates discussed a government proposal to abandon the project
earlier this month.
In November 2009 Vietnam approved the project to build the
two plants and awarded construction to Russia's Rosatom and a
consortium of Japanese firm led by private utility-led Japan
Atomic Power.
(Reporting by Hanoi bureau; Editing by John Chalmers)