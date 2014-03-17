Automobile manufacturers in Vietnam sold 7,314 cars last month, a surge of 72 percent from a year earlier, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported.

February marks the 11th consecutive month with rising car sales on annual basis, the report said.

----

