The Vietnam Asset Management Co said it has bought 840 billion dong ($39.8 million) worth of bad debts in three domestic banks, including Ho Chi Minh City-based lender Sacombank, the Vietnam Economics Times newspaper reports.

The firm, run by the central bank, will buy bad debt worth 1 trillion dong from one or two banks this week by issuing special bonds, the report said.

