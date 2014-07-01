Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Non-performing loans accounted for 4.03 percent of the outstanding loans in Vietnam's banks in April, up from 3.61 percent at the end of 2013, according to State Bank of Vietnam data, the Vietnam Economic Times said in an online report. (vneconomy.vn)
Even though the central bank-run Vietnam Asset Management Co has been striving to buy bad debts, slow lending in the first few months of 2014 has failed to help lower the toxic asset ratio in the banking system, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.