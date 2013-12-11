BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Banks in Vietnam have increased their total assets to 5,424 trillion dong ($257 billion) as of Oct. 31, up 1 percent from September, marking the third consecutive month with a rise after a strong fall in July, according to a central bank report, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.
The sector's equity in October has also risen 6.33 percent from the end of 2012, with partly private banks registering a positive equity after many months with negative balance, the report said.
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.