Commercial banks in Ho Chi Minh City had reduced bad debts to 5.49 percent of their total loans at the end of July, compared with 5.6 percent in June, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported, citing a central banker in the city.

Bad debts in these banks are expected to be cut to below 3 percent by the end of September, the report added, in line with a central bank target.

