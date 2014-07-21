Bad debt in Vietnamese banks rose to 4.84 percent of loans at the end of June from 4.07 percent in the previous month, according to commercial banks' reports to the central bank, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

A slow lending growth in the first half of the year, slow improvement in corporate financing, and debt settlements below expectations by the central bank-run Vietnam Asset Management Co were behind the rising bad debt ratio, the report quoted industry experts as saying.

