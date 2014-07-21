Bad debt in Vietnamese banks rose to 4.84 percent of loans at
the end of June from 4.07 percent in the previous month,
according to commercial banks' reports to the central bank, the
Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.
A slow lending growth in the first half of the year, slow
improvement in corporate financing, and debt settlements below
expectations by the central bank-run Vietnam Asset Management Co
were behind the rising bad debt ratio, the report quoted
industry experts as saying.
