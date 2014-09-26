UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Special consumption tax on beer would be raised to 55 percent in 2015, 60 percent in 2016 and 65 percent in 2018 from 50 percent now, according to a draft law amendment to be submitted to Vietnam's National Assembly for approval, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reported.
Higher tax should be in place to help limit the use of the beverage and boost state budget income, the report quoted Finance Minister Dinh Tien Dung as saying.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources