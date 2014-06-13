UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Bien Hoa Sugar Joint Stock Co may buy out Ninh Hoa Sugar Joint Stock Co to become Vietnam's biggest sugar firm by assets at 4.6 trillion dong ($217 million), according to a statement from Ninh Hoa, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.
After the purchase, now approved by Ninh Hoa shareholders, Bien Hoa Sugar would have a registered capital of 1.24 trillion dong, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,205 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources