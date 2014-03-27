BRIEF-Open Investments plans RUB 5 bln bonds placement
* Said on Monday that it plans placement of 5 billion rouble ($87.09 million) BO-01 series bonds in open subscription
Trading of bitcoin is illegal and not protected by the Vietnamese law, according to a State Bank of Vietnam official, the Thoi Bao Ngan Hang (Banking Times) newspaper reports.
A Vietnamese company planned to open an online trading platform in Vietnam for bitcoin, but the government has not accepted bitcoin as a currency and thus there is no legal framework for registering bitcoin trading, the report said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
March 21 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 5 Co Ltd :
DUBAI, March 22 Most stock markets in the Gulf look set to consolidate on Tuesday in the absence of major international or domestic news, though Saudi Arabian stocks could react to news of a tighter policy on foreign workers.