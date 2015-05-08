Vietnam's balance of payments this year is projected to post a surplus of $5 billion, and funds inflows including foreign direct investment, official development assistance and overseas remittances show positive signs, the Vietnam Economic Times reported, citing forecasts by BIDV analysts.

The surplus in the first quarter of 2015 was 2.8 billion and more than $10 billion for the whole of last year, based on state media reports.

