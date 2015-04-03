BRIEF-Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development to pay cash 2.8 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
March 31Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development Co Ltd :
Vietnam's cement consumption in the first quarter eased 0.5 percent to 10.6 million tonnes from a year earlier as March exports fell 35 percent and many projects started late after a long holiday, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing the Construction Ministry.
Besides, domestic consumption in March also dropped 23 percent from a year earlier to 3.91 million tonnes, the report said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Said on Thursday that its unit, PT Bintang Sinar Perkasa (BSP), signed a conditional agreement to acquire 49 pct stake in PT Kapur Prima Perkasa (KPP) based in Indonesia