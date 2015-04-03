Vietnam's cement consumption in the first quarter eased 0.5 percent to 10.6 million tonnes from a year earlier as March exports fell 35 percent and many projects started late after a long holiday, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing the Construction Ministry.

Besides, domestic consumption in March also dropped 23 percent from a year earlier to 3.91 million tonnes, the report said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)