Consumer price indexes in Vietnam's two largest cities extended their rise this month due to surging food prices after floods and heavy rains, based on the cities' statistics, the Vietnam News reported.

Hanoi saw an increase of 6.25 percent from October 2012, and the Ho Chi Minh City index rose 4.89 percent.

