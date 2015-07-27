Japan's Creed Group has signed a contract to invest $200 million in Vietnamese property firm An Gia Investment, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing the contract.

The investment aims at offering Japan-quality housing products in Ho Chi Minh City, the report said.

