BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings profit for year decreases 24.1 pct
* Group's profit for year decreased by 24.1 pct from RMB1.403 billion in 2015 to RMB1.064 billion in 2016
The State Bank of Vietnam would abolish the ceiling on deposit rates as long as the banking sector's liquidity and the macro economy reach solid stability, according to a central bank official, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.
There have been good signals that may allow the central bank to let the deposit rate float, such as a good control of inflation and the banking sector reform progressing well, the report quoted Vietnamese financial experts as saying. The central bank did not give any time frame for the move.
WASHINGTON, March 17 U.S. Republicans' proposed healthcare plan to unravel Obamacare likely will be changed to adjust its tax credits to help older Americans buy health insurance coverage, two Republican lawmakers said on Friday.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Italy would be unwise to undo labour market reforms passed by former prime minister Matteo Renzi, Angel Gurría, the head of the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development said on Friday just before a meeting of G20 finance chiefs.