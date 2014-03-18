MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Exxon Mobil Corp is preparing to invest around $20 billion in a gas-fired power complex with Vietnam's state oil and gas group Petrovietnam, according to the Trade Ministry, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reports.
The project envisages construction of two power plants with a combined capacity of 6,000 to 6,500 megawatts, which could make the United States one of the top four foreign investors in Vietnam along with Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, the report said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Two new crude oil export pipelines will provide enough capacity to ship Canadian production to market until at least the mid 2020s, Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Friday, making clear his company's Line 3 should be one of them.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.