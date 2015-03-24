Property firm FLC Group Co has projected its 2015 gross profit to more than double from 2014 to 1.16 trillion dong ($54 million), the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper said, citing FLC shareholders' annual meeting.

The group's consolidated revenue this year is projected to jump to 5.53 trillion dong from 2.4 trillion dong in 2014 as sales of property projects begin rolling out, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,500 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)