Companies in Vietnam buying the U.S. dollar for settlements and debt repayments while avoiding selling the foreign currency have pushed the exchange rate to high levels, according to a Vietnamese bank executive, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reported.

The Vietnamese dong has been depreciating recently, with banks offering 21,245 dongs per dollar on Tuesday, compared with 21,170 a week earlier, the report said.

