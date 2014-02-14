Technology firm FPT Corp made a gross profit of 2.5 trillion dong ($119 million) in 2013, up 5 percent from a year earlier, said a company statement, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

Revenue grew 13 percent from 2012 to 28.6 trillion dong, with the technology and telecoms sectors contributing 75 percent to the company's income, the report said.

