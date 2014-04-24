Technology company FPT Corp's first quarter revenue rose 30 percent to 7.36 trillion dong ($348.6 million) from a year earlier, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing the company.

Net profit for the three-month period reached 480 billion dong, almost the same as last year, the report said.

