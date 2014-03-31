Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Vietnam's leading technology firm FPT Corp is targeting a growth of 11 percent in 2014 revenue from last year to 31.9 trillion dong ($1.5 billion), the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported.
The Hanoi-based firm also aims to raise its annual net profit by 6 percent this year to 2.7 trillion dong, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,085 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)