Technology firm FPT Corp recently acquired RWE IT Slovakia, a subsidiary of RWE AG, the first acquisition deal of the Vietnamese company as part of a globalisation plan, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reported, without giving any financial details.

FPT's net profit in the first five months of this year rose 3 percent from the same time in 2013 to 817 billion dongs ($38.5 million), the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,280 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)