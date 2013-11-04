BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
The practice of Vietnamese people giving and taking foreign currency as a gift as well as foreigners opening savings accounts in Vietnam-based banks in foreign currency would be outlawed if a central bank's draft decree on foreign exchange management is approved, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reports.
The restriction on giving and taking gifts in foreign currency is not feasible and such a rule would violate people's rights, legal and banking experts said in the report.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.