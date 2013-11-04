The practice of Vietnamese people giving and taking foreign currency as a gift as well as foreigners opening savings accounts in Vietnam-based banks in foreign currency would be outlawed if a central bank's draft decree on foreign exchange management is approved, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reports.

The restriction on giving and taking gifts in foreign currency is not feasible and such a rule would violate people's rights, legal and banking experts said in the report.

