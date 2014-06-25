The Vietnamese government will only have 100 percent ownership in 16 areas instead of 20 as in the past, according to a new directive, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reported.

The four areas in which the state ownership can be reduced are the management and operation of sea ports, airports with no important locations in national defence, radio and television, production of cigarettes and the management and maintenance of dykes, the report said.

The directive comes into effect as of Aug. 6, 2014.

