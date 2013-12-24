Real estate firm HAGL said it would reduce 12.1 percent of its loans to 12,474 billion dong ($591 million) by Wednesday after completing its share sale in property firm An Phu, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

HAGL would contract its mining and ore processing in the future, after divesting from wood and stones businesses, the report said.

----

