Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corp's net profit nearly doubled in the first quarter of 2014, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported.
The company's quarterly net profit jumped 91 percent to 120.3 billion dong ($5.7 million).
Ho Chi Minh City Securities has halved its short-term investment to 200 billion dong and divested from all long-term investments worth a combined 229 billion dong in the three-month period, the report said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 21,070 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
HEIDELBERG, March 16 German cement maker HeidelbergCement will hold off from making investments in Turkey for the moment given political uncertainty in the country, its chief executive said on Thursday.
LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Poland has launched a €1bn October 2027 bond at 55bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.