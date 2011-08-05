HANOI Aug 5 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
DAU TU
-- Corporate demand for dollars will rise by the year's end
and banks need to prepare funds to mitigate the foreign exchange
rate risks because companies have been seeking dollar loans,
said Vu Viet Ngoan, the new head of the National Financial
Supervisory Committee.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- A $24.2-million private 200 hectare cemetery, to be built
close to Dong Nai river, poses a threat to the source of clean
water for more than 10 million people in Ho Chi Minh City and
the neighbouring province of Dong Nai, experts said.
-- Vietnam now has 44 companies that meet standards to
obtain a rice export licence under a government decree on the
management of rice exports, a trade ministry official said. The
ministry has so far licensed 29 firms and 15 more are pending,
he said.
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
-- Chinese traders who bought Vietnamese agricultural
products in the first quarter of this year have now stopped the
practice because there is no significant gap in food prices in
the two countries, Agriculture Minister Cao Duc Phat said.
LAO DONG
-- Vietnam's tourism industry will need $75 billion for
development by 2030, the Vietnam National Administration of
Tourism said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Vietnam's agricultural production and husbandry
industries have been severely hit by monetary policy tightening,
which led to increases in prices, particularly of food, Planning
and Investment Minister Bui Quang Vinh said.
-- Vietnam's cashew exports this year could jump 16 percent
from 2010 to $1.32 billion, the Agriculture Ministry's
information and statistics centre said.
