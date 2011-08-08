HANOI Aug 8 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- The Vietnam Bank for Social Policies said it planned to raise 1.5 trillion dong ($72.74 million) through government-backed bonds at the Hanoi Stock Exchange on Friday.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- VietinBank said it had opened a tender to seek local and international bidders to advise on an international bond issue and would announce the winner after Sept. 5. It gave no details or size of the issue.

-- Three of Vietnam's four major banks that account for half of the market have fallen short of funds for lending, so they will not push up against this year's 20 percent credit-growth cap, a bank chief executive said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam's urbanisation rate is expected to reach a rate of between 43-45 percent by 2020, experts said.

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

-- The Thi Vai international port project, delayed for 14 years, has received a new investment licence, under which Vung Tau Shipping and Service Co, Vietnam Steel Corp and Japan's Kyoei Steel Co would build and operate the port between 2015-2029.

TUOI TRE

-- The National Assembly has approved personal tax exemptions for people with taxable income below 9 million dong ($438) a month. The parliament also approved a 30 percent corporate income tax reduction for small and medium-sized enterprises for 2011.

THANH NIEN

-- General Le Hong Anh, former minister of police, has become the permanent member of the Vietnam Communist Party's Central Committee Secretariat, replacing Truong Tan Sang who has been elected state president.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The government will raise electricity prices to 1,800 dong per kilowatt hour (8-9 U.S. cents) by 2020 to attract investment and boost competitiveness, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Hoang Quoc Vuong said.

-- Exporters are scheduled to ship 700,000 tonnes of rice in both August and September, raising the total volume in the third quarter to 2.1 million tonnes, the Vietnam Food Association said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)