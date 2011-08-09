HANOI Aug 9 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Several banks offered to sell the dollar at up to 20,800 dong on Monday, against 20,650 last Saturday following a gold price hike in domestic markets.

LAO DONG:

-- The State Bank of Vietnam warned people not to buy gold, adding it continued to keep a close watch on gold prices and may allow imports of the metal to stabilise the market after gold hit a record 45 million dong ($2,165) per tael.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam has protested that China has violated its sovereignty and jurisdiction rights and asked that China immediately stop doing so, after Xinhua news agency reported China had conducted a scientific survey in the East Sea.

TUOI TRE

-- More than 1,000 Chinese are working without authorisation in the Ca Mau fertiliser factory in southern Vietnam, said Le Thanh Tong, deputy head of the Ca Mau provincial labour authority.

THANH NIEN

-- The Vietnam Association of Agent Orange/Dioxin Victims is preparing the 4th lawsuit against U.S. chemical companies in the United States, said General Tran Ngoc Tho, vice chairman of the association.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam plans to expand its rubber plantation area to 800,000 hectares (1.98 million acres) by 2015, with an estimated latex output of 1.1 million tonnes, the Agriculture Ministry said. It has asked the Finance Ministry to refrain from imposing a 5 percent export tax on rubber this year. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)