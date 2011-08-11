HANOI Aug 11 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The central bank has licensed eight gold companies -- three are commercial banks and two others are backed by banks -- to import gold to help stabilise domestic markets.

TUOI TRE

-- Loans in gold in Ho Chi Minh City stood at 1.1 million taels as of June 30, worth 42.15 trillion dong ($2.03 billion), which made up 5.6 percent of the total credit.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The State Bank of Vietnam should cut the number of small banks by 15-20 percent through mergers, acquisitions and liquidation, raise dollar compulsory reserves and lower foreign currency deposit rates to 1 percent, the Vietnam Association of Finance Investors told the central bank.

-- Saigon Asset Management fund is planning to raise $300 million to form an energy investment fund as Vietnam now requires between $5 billion and $6 billion for the power industry, Chief Executive Louis Nguyen said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam's beer consumption in the first seven months of 2011 rose 8.7 percent from a year before to 1.7 billion litres, the General Statistics Office said.

NHAN DAN

-- A project to build warehouses in the Mekong Delta food basket to store 4 million tonnes of paddy rice would be completed in 2013, two years behind schedule, the Agriculture Ministry said.

LAO DONG

-- Military Petroleum Co, owned by Vietnam's army, is suffering a loss of 1,000 dong (4.8 U.S. cent) for each litre of petrol and 345.7 dong per litre of fuel oil, Chief Executive Vuong Dinh Dung said.

THANH NIEN

-- A university lecturer who is a member of the overseas Viet Tan organisation has been sentenced to three years in jail and another three years of house arrest after a Ho Chi Minh City court found him guilty of subversion.

(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)