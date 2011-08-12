HANOI Aug 12 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Lao Viet Bank, a venture between state lender BIDV and BCEL, or the bank for external commerce of Laos, would raise its registered capital to $65 million via two phases by 2012, following a recent agreement.

-- FPT Corp said its January-July revenues jumped 21.5 percent from a year ago to 13.87 trillion dong ($666,200).

THANH NIEN

-- Banks in Vietnam are holding about 100 tonnes of gold deposits while residents hold between 300-500 tonnes, the central bank said. However, banks are not allowed to lend or sell gold.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange plans to extend its trading time to the afternoon in February 2012.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's support industries have so far relied on up to 80 percent of imports, Chairman Vu Tien Loc of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)