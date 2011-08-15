HANOI Aug 15 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Sahabank said it would raise 1 trillion dong ($48 million) through bills with terms ranging between five months and 364 days.

DAU TU

-- PV Gas said it would seek $700 million in foreign loans to help build a $1 billion liquefied natural gas storage facility in the south-central province of Binh Thuan, scheduled to become operational in 2015.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The USS George Washington aircraft carrier arrived in international waters bordering northern Vietnam on Saturday during an Asia-Pacific tour.

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

-- The provincial authorities in Quang Ngai have yet to reach any conclusion over the fate of a $4.5 billion steel plant, the construction of which has been delayed by Taiwan investor Guang Lian Steel Co since 2006.

TUOI TRE

-- Chinese traders have been buying latex directly and in large volume from private processors in the southern province of Binh Phuoc, the sellers said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietsovpetro, an oil venture between state oil group Petrovietnam and Russia's Zarubezhneft, said it would invest $7 billion between now and 2015 to produce 33 million tonnes (133,000 barrels per day) of crude oil. The investment includes $1 billion for surveys off Vietnam, Russia and other countries.

-- So far 33 coal mines with combined reserves of more than 134,000 tonnes of dust coal have been found in the southern province of Kien Giang, the provincial natural resource authority said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)